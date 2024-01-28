Lincoln National Corp Has $1.28 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $52.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,071 shares of company stock worth $5,547,242. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

