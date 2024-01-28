Lincoln National Corp Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,674,000 after buying an additional 84,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.