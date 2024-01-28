Lincoln National Corp Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 175,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $65.76 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.