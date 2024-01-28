Lincoln National Corp Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after buying an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in PPG Industries by 98,059.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 756,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,235,000 after purchasing an additional 756,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $143.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.59. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.86.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

