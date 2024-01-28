Lincoln National Corp Has $1.63 Million Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.53% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,682.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

