Lincoln National Corp Has $1.76 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $131.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.68.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

