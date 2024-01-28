Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 20,355 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 322.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.67. American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.08.

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

