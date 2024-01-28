Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 110.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $108.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $484.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.88.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

