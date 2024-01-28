Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.78% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMOM. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 236,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 124,729 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 18,399 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of GMOM opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $163.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.38.

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

