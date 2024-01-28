Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $262.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.95.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

