Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,691,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 186.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,413,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 919,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 83.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,935,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after purchasing an additional 879,741 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LNC opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.