Lincoln National Corp Purchases 3,360 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $1,177,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $290.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,837.69, a PEG ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.52 and its 200 day moving average is $197.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.74 and a twelve month high of $307.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. DZ Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.68.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

