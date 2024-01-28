Lincoln National Corp Purchases 380 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $246.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $258.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.