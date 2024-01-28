Lincoln National Corp Purchases 57 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4,247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 138,287 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 188,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,602,000 after acquiring an additional 127,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,561 shares of company stock valued at $55,557,316 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,780.24 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,783.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,635.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,567.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

