Lincoln National Corp Purchases 589 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.