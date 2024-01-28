Lincoln National Corp Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Oil Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

OIH stock opened at $306.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $246.04 and a 12 month high of $364.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.95.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

