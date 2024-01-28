Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.1 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $160.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $162.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

