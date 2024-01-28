Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDEC. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 55,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a market cap of $117.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

