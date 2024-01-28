Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,003 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 2.11% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAPR. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 55,047 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth about $654,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 22,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Performance

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

