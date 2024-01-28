Lincoln National Corp Sells 3,987 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 226,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 380,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 147,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

