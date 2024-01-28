Lincoln National Corp Sells 6,466 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 45,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 31.3% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 6.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.1 %

BSEP opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

