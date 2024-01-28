Lincoln National Corp Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $149.58 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $101.54 and a twelve month high of $152.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.61 and its 200 day moving average is $132.59.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

