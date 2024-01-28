Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) PT Raised to $45.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.53. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $534,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,850.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Renato Derraik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $534,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,850.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,157,800 over the last 90 days. 24.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11,521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

