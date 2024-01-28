LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,613 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $47.65 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

