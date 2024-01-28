LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,613 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ opened at $47.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

