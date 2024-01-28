Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Increased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

LMT stock opened at $429.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.15.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.