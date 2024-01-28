Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Raised to $92.00 at Wedbush

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.83.

LOGI opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,178,000 after buying an additional 608,262 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,278,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

