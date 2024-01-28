Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 123,955 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 454.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,955 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after buying an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 425.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $22,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 2,856.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,271 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $15,469,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $14,229,296.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $221,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock worth $51,027,923 in the last three months. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $45.60.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

