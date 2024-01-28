Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,404 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 111.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.6 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $187.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $196.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.