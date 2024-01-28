Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 68,860 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1,162.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,860 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.53. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

