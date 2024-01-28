Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 68,860 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1,162.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,860 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $85.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $85.49.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

