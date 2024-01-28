Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 10,773 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fabrinet worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $209.03 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $211.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.33 million. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

