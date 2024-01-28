Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 29,919 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 288.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,919 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 31.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,572,000 after buying an additional 42,622 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.0% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 296,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.56.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $301.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $314.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.68.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 75.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.