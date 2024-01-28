Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 477 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Comfort Systems USA worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,053,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,288 shares of company stock worth $1,923,710 over the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $207.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.37. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.71 and a 52 week high of $211.60.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.