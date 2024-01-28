Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 796 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMG. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.4 %

AMG stock opened at $151.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.40.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

