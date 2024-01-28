Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,276 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,879,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,879,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 711,989 shares of company stock worth $83,930,915. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $123.95 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.