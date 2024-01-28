Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Healthpeak Properties worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,864,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PEAK opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

