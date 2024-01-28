Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,157 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Tetra Tech worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,005,000 after buying an additional 5,393,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,468,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,092,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,516,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 489.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,384,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total value of $601,586.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TTEK. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $161.44 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $131.19 and a one year high of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.