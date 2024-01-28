Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,947 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Cirrus Logic worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,307,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 432.7% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 24,546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 71.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 10.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.28 million. Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

