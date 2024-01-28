Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after buying an additional 1,247,904 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $141.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.78.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

