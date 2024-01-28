Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2,081.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,150 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Occidental Petroleum

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.