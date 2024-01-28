Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Qualys worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $905,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,146,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $905,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,146,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,063 shares of company stock worth $3,912,229 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.08.

Shares of QLYS opened at $188.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.66. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

