Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 431,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 80,850 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of TechnipFMC worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTI. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 166,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 216,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTI opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

