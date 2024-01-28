Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $10.39 Million Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of EPR Properties worth $10,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,582,000 after buying an additional 19,701 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after buying an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,945,000 after acquiring an additional 36,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $56,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. JMP Securities cut shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EPR Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EPR opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.98%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

