Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $10.43 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Woodward worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 336.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD opened at $139.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.41. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.30 and a 12-month high of $140.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

