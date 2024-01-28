Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,217.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,157.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,153.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.