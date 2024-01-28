Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,217.47 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,157.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,153.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

