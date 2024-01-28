Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.39 Million Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 81,693 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Range Resources worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2,261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

