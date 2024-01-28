Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 504.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 172,193 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after buying an additional 5,015,428 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,120,000 after buying an additional 2,712,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.