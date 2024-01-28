Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 82.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,345 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

